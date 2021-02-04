GameStop, AMC shares fall in Frankfurt

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Frankfurt-listed shares in retail trader darlings such as videogame store GameStop and cinema operator AMC Entertainment fell in early trade on Thursday.

LONDON: Frankfurt-listed shares in retail trader darlings such as videogame store GameStop and cinema operator AMC Entertainment fell in early trade on Thursday.

Shares of GameStop, which fell to US$89 in after-market U.S. trade on Wednesday, were down 12.1per cent to 79.20 euros (US$95.09).

Advertisement

Advertisement

AMC Entertainment, which settled at US$8.60 in aftermarket trade, fell 11per cent to 7.45 euros (US$8.94).

(Reporting by Joice Alves; editing by Jason Neely)