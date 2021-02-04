GameStop, AMC shares fall in Frankfurt

GameStop, AMC shares fall in Frankfurt

Frankfurt-listed shares in retail trader darlings such as videogame store GameStop and cinema operator AMC Entertainment fell in early trade on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A GameStop store is pictured in New York
FILE PHOTO: A GameStop store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Shares of GameStop, which fell to US$89 in after-market U.S. trade on Wednesday, were down 12.1per cent to 79.20 euros (US$95.09).

AMC Entertainment, which settled at US$8.60 in aftermarket trade, fell 11per cent to 7.45 euros (US$8.94).

(Reporting by Joice Alves; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

