GameStop, AMC shares fall in Frankfurt
LONDON: Frankfurt-listed shares in retail trader darlings such as videogame store GameStop and cinema operator AMC Entertainment fell in early trade on Thursday.
Shares of GameStop, which fell to US$89 in after-market U.S. trade on Wednesday, were down 12.1per cent to 79.20 euros (US$95.09).
AMC Entertainment, which settled at US$8.60 in aftermarket trade, fell 11per cent to 7.45 euros (US$8.94).
(Reporting by Joice Alves; editing by Jason Neely)