GameStop, AMC tumble as retail trading mania cools

Shares of videogame retailer GameStop Corp and movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc lost 15per cent and 13.2per cent, respectively, in early U.S. pre-market trading on Wednesday as a social media-driven trading frenzy cooled.

GameStop shares had more than halved in value to US$90 each on Tuesday following a rally that drove them up as high as US$483 last week.

The wild gyrations in stock prices of companies including GameStop and AMC have drawn the attention of financial regulators.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is calling a meeting of top officials, including from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Reserve, this week to discuss market volatility.

