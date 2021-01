GameStop, Koss shares double in early deals

Shares of videogame retailer GameStop Corp and headphone maker Koss Corp doubled in early premarket trading on Friday as amateur traders returned a day after online brokerage apps, including Robinhood, imposed buying restrictions on the stocks.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

