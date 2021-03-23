GameStop loses second senior exec as shakeup deepens

GameStop Corp said on Tuesday its chief customer officer Frank Hamlin will resign from the company by March 31, pointing to a deepening of changes driven by its new biggest shareholder, Chewy.com co-founder Ryan Cohen.

This is the second executive departure at GameStop since it tapped Cohen to spearhead a transition to e-commerce. Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell is stepping down this month.

The company, which is expected to report fourth quarter results after the market close on Tuesday, garnered eyeballs after a social media frenzy in January, motivated in part by anger at shortsellers, triggered a rally in its shares.

Hamlin will become entitled to the payments, rights and benefits associated with a 'Good Reason' resignation under his employment agreement with GameStop, it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Christian Plumb)