GameStop sales rise 11per cent in February, March

GameStop Corp, the video game retailer at the center of this year's Reddit-driven trading frenzy, said on Monday that global sales for the nine-week period ending April 4 rose about 11per cent.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. one dollar banknotes are seen in front of displayed GameStop logo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one dollar banknotes are seen in front of displayed GameStop logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

