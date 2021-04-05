GameStop sales rise 11per cent in February, March
GameStop Corp, the video game retailer at the center of this year's Reddit-driven trading frenzy, said on Monday that global sales for the nine-week period ending April 4 rose about 11per cent.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)