GameStop shares fall after announcing share sale plan

GameStop Corp, the video game retailer at the center of this year's Reddit-driven trading frenzy, said on Monday that global sales for the nine-week period ending April 4 rose about 11per cent.

REUTERS: GameStop Corp shares fell 12per cent on Monday after the video game retailer said it may sell up to 3.5 million shares as it tries to take advantage of the stock price surge following the Reddit-driven trading frenzy earlier this year.

The company also said global sales for the nine-week period ending April 4 rose about 11per cent.

Its shares were down at US$168.20 in pre-market trading.

