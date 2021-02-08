GameStop shares jump 11% as Reddit trading mania calms

Shares of videogame retailer GameStop Corp jumped 11 per cent in early deals on Monday (Feb 8) even as recent social media-hyped trading hysteria in other stocks appeared to be fizzling out.

GameStop and other companies, including cinema operator AM and headphone maker Kops, have seen wild gyrations in their stocks over the past two weeks as amateur investors on forums such as Reddit's WallStreetBets acted in concert to bid up stocks that some US funds had bet against.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rally, which catapulted GameStop's shares to as high as US$483 from around US$20 before they fell back to about US$64, has drawn the attention of regulators, although US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday it was too soon to say whether new policies or regulations were needed to deal with the volatility.

In pre-market trading on Monday, GameStop shares were up 10.8 per cent following a 20 per cent jump on Friday. AM shares, on the other hand, rose just 1.3 per cent after falling about 4 per cent on Friday, while Kops dropped 1.9 per cent.

Trading volumes in GameStop also appeared to be settling following a record 24.71 million shares traded on Jan 25 at the beginning of the slugfest between small investors and Wall Street hedge funds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

About 7.6 million shares were traded on average every day last week, although that was still well above the stock's 50-day moving average volume of roughly 4.4 million.