GameStop soars in volatile trading session

Shares in video game retailer GameStop were up 21.2per cent as volume spiked late in Monday's session putting pressure on short sellers to cover their bets as investors discussed the so-called Reddit darling stock on social media.

FILE PHOTO: GameStop logo is seen near displayed stock graph in this illustration
FILE PHOTO: GameStop logo is seen near displayed stock graph in this illustration taken February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
(Updated: )

While the stock pared some gains it last traded at US$123.31 after rising as much as 31.7per cent to US$133.99. It had also traded as low as US$99.97 during the session. Volume was last at 1.0 times its 10-day moving average.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew)

Source: Reuters

