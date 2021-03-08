GameStop taps shareholder Ryan Cohen to lead e-commerce shift: Bloomberg

GameStop Corp has tapped shareholder Ryan Cohen to lead a shift towards e-commerce, Bloomberg reported on Monday, sending the company's shares up 10.3per cent before the bell.

REUTERS: GameStop Corp has tapped shareholder Ryan Cohen to lead the company's transition to an e-commerce business, Bloomberg reported citing sources familiar with the matter, sending the video game retailer's shares up 13per cent on Monday.

Cohen, a board member who has been pushing the company to move away from its traditional brick-and-mortar model, will chair a new board committee, Bloomberg reported.

The committee will look to hire executives to lead its customer care and e-commerce fulfillment centers, as well as finding a new chief financial officer with technology and e-commerce experience, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/3cazlvv)

GameStop, which has become one of the most visible of the so-called meme stocks, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, Cohen, who is a major shareholder of GameStop and founder of e-commerce firm Chewy.com, posted a cryptic tweet of an ice-cream cone, with analysts speculating on whether that was a trigger for GameStop's most recent rally.

Cohen's RC Ventures activist firm reached a settlement with GameStop in January, giving Cohen seats on the company's board.

The company's stock surged more than 1,600per cent in January after a wave of buying forced investors betting against the company's shares to unwind their positions, before paring most of those gains the following month.

Shares were up almost 14per cent at US$156.51 before the opening bell.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)