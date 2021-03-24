GameStop tumbles as Reddit darling considers share sale

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Shares of Reddit-darling GameStop Corp fell more than 13per cent before the bell on Wednesday, a day after the videogame retailer said it may raise funds through a share sale.

REUTERS: Shares of Reddit-darling GameStop Corp fell more than 13per cent before the bell on Wednesday, a day after the videogame retailer said it may raise funds through a share sale.

Wedbush analysts downgraded the stock to "underperform" from "neutral" after the quarterly results, saying the short squeeze has boosted the share price to levels that are completely disconnected from the fundamentals of business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)