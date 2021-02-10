GameStop tumbles nearly 20% as retail-driven surge dies down

NEW YORK: Shares of video game retailer GameStop tumbled nearly 20 per cent Tuesday to their lowest levels since he start of a retail investor-led surge that echoed across Wall Street.

Investors who followed the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets helped push shares of GameStop to a closing high of US$347.51 on Jan 27 as part of a strategy to squeeze hedge funds that had taken a short bet on the retailer. Since then, GameStop has tumbled about 85per cent to near US$40 a share.

The average price target of analysts tracked by Refinitiv on the company is US$13.44.

