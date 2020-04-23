Gamesys Group cuts advertising as lockdown gaming soars

REUTERS: Online gaming operator Gamesys Group is suspending TV and radio advertising until Britain's coronavirus restrictions are eased, saying it was concerned not to target children and those with gambling problems stuck at home during the lockdowns.

The company said it had increased the monitoring of player time and spend across all its sites and that it will suspend its direct-mail marketing and untargeted digital advertising but will continue to advertise its brands online.

The company's revenues rose 19per cent in the first quarter compared to the same period a year ago, it reported.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)