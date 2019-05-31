Gap cuts 2019 profit forecast after 'extremely challenging' quarter

Gap Inc cut its full-year earnings forecast on Thursday, after the apparel maker reported a decline in first-quarter sales across its major brands.

REUTERS: Gap Inc cut its full-year earnings forecast and reported a bigger-than-expected drop in same-store sales, especially at its Gap brand outlets, on Thursday, sending its shares down over 11per cent after hours.

Gap, once a trendsetter with its casual logo emblazoned hoodies and khaki cargos, has been under pressure as a lack of new designs pushed its customers to switch to fast-fashion rivals such as H&M and Inditex's Zara.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sales at established Gap brand stores fell 10per cent in the first quarter ended May 4, bigger than the 4per cent decline analysts' had estimated, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"This quarter was extremely challenging," Chief Executive Officer Art Peck said in a statement.

Old Navy, which has been a bright spot for the company in recent years, reported a surprise drop in same-store sales, down 1per cent compared with estimates of a 0.8per cent rise.

In February, Gap said Old Navy would be separated as a publicly listed company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We remain confident in our plan to separate into two independently traded public companies in 2020," Peck said.

Overall same-store sales fell 4per cent, larger than the 1.2per cent drop analysts had expected.

The San Francisco-based company cut its 2019 adjusted earnings forecast to US$2.05 to US$2.15 per share, from a previous range of US$2.40 to US$2.55.

Excluding certain items, Gap earned 24 cents per share, while analysts on average had expected 32 cents.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)