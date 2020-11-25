Gap posts surprise rise in comparable sales on Old Navy, Athleta strength

Gap Inc reported a surprise rise in quarterly comparable sales on Tuesday, powered by online demand for its Athleta athleisure wear and Old Navy affordable apparel from stuck-at-home customers.

Third-quarter comparable sales rose 5per cent, compared with the average analyst estimate of a 0.62per cent fall, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)