Gap's quarterly sales plunge 43per cent on coronavirus hit

REUTERS: Gap Inc on Thursday reported a 43per cent fall in first-quarter sales, as the apparel retailer was forced to close its stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net loss came in at US$932 million, or US$2.51 per share, for the three months ended May 2, compared with a profit of US$227 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to US$2.11 billion from US$3.71 billion.

