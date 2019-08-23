Gap same-store sales disappoint as Old Navy struggles

Gap Inc's quarterly same-store sales fell short of analysts' estimates on Thursday, hit by weakness at its Gap and Old Navy brands, sending its shares down 5per cent in extended trading.

REUTERS: Gap Inc posted quarterly same-store sales that fell short of analysts' estimates on Thursday, as Old Navy suffered its worse comparable sales figures in three years ahead of a planned spin-off of the brand.

Shares of the company fell 2per cent in extended trading.

Old Navy, which offers more affordable clothing and accessories, has been a bright spot for the company in the past. But quarterly same-store sales fell 5per cent, much worse than the 1.11per cent decline Wall Street expected, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"We are operating in a challenging environment, but I remain confident in the strength of our brands and our plans for the future as we work to launch two independent, public companies," Chief Executive Officer Art Peck said.

Overall, sales at the company's Gap, Old Navy and other stores open for at least a year fell 4per cent in the second quarter ended Aug. 3, compared with analysts' estimates of a 3.09per cent drop, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The San Francisco-based company said net income fell to US$168 million, or 44 cents per share, from US$297 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to US$4.01 billion from US$4.09 billion.