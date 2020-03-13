Gap sees hit US$100 million to first-quarter sales due to coronavirus

Gap Inc said on Thursday it expected a US$100 million hit to first-quarter sales due to the impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus in Asia and Europe.

REUTERS: Gap Inc said on Thursday it expected a US$100 million hit to first-quarter sales due to the impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus in Asia and Europe.

"Due to the evolving coronavirus situation, we are facing a period of uncertainty regarding the potential impact on both our supply chain and customer demand," incoming Chief Executive Officer Sonia Syngal said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur)