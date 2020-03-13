Gap sees hit US$100 million to first-quarter sales due to coronavirus

Gap Inc said on Thursday it expected a US$100 million hit to first-quarter sales due to the impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus in Asia and Europe.

People pass by the GAP clothing retail store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 15, 2016.

"Due to the evolving coronavirus situation, we are facing a period of uncertainty regarding the potential impact on both our supply chain and customer demand," incoming Chief Executive Officer Sonia Syngal said in a statement.

