Gap Inc said on Thursday it plans to spin off its Old Navy apparel business into a publicly traded company.

REUTERS: Gap Inc said on Thursday it plans to spin off its Old Navy apparel business into a publicly traded company.

The company's other apparel brands, including Gap, Athleta, Banana Republic, will be part of a yet-to-be-named company.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)