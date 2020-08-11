Gasoline, portfolio management fees boost US producer prices in July

U.S. producer prices increased by the most in more than 1-1/2 years in July, but the overall trend in producer inflation remained subdued amid signs the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 recession was faltering.

The Labor Department said on Tuesday its producer price index for final demand increased 0.6per cent last month, driven by a surge in portfolio management fees and rising costs for gasoline. That was the biggest gain since October 2018 and followed a 0.2per cent decline in June. In the 12 months through July, the PPI dropped 0.4per cent after falling 0.8per cent in the 12 months through June.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI would rise 0.3per cent in July and decrease 0.7per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The government reported last Friday that the economy created 1.763 million jobs in July after a record rise of 4.791 million in June. Only 9.3 million of 22 million jobs lost between February and April have been recouped. At least 31.3 million people are on unemployment benefits.

The economy, which entered recession in February, suffered its biggest blow since the Great Depression in the second quarter, with gross domestic product dropping at its steepest pace in at least 73 years.

U.S. stock index futures were trading mixed. The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies. Prices of U.S. Treasuries were down.

Excluding the volatile food, energy and trade services components, producer prices increased 0.3per cent last month after a similar rise in June. In the 12 months through July, the core PPI edged up 0.1per cent. The core PPI ticked down 0.1per cent on a year-on-year basis in June.

The Federal Reserve tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for its 2per cent inflation target. The core PCE price index increased 0.9per cent on a year-on-year basis in June. July's core PCE price index data will be released at the end of this month.

In July, wholesale food prices fell 0.5per cent as the cost of meat dropped 8.0per cent. Food prices decreased 5.2per cent in June. Wholesale gasoline prices increased 10.1per cent after advancing 26.3per cent in June. Goods prices shot up 0.8per cent. That followed a 0.2per cent rise in June.

Excluding food and energy, goods prices climbed 0.3per cent in July after inching up 0.1per cent in the prior month.

The cost of services rebounded 0.5per cent, the largest rise since April 2019, after dropping 0.3per cent in June. Services were boosted by a 7.8per cent surge in portfolio fees. That followed a 2.2per cent advance in June. There were also in increases in wholesale prices for machinery, automobiles and parts, long-distance motor carrying and legal services.

But prices for airline tickets fell 7.0per cent. The cost of motel and hotel accommodation also declined.

The cost of healthcare services increased 0.4per cent. Those healthcare and portfolio management costs feed into the core PCE price index.

