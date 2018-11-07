GE and Rolls Royce finalists for Chinese-Russian CR929 jet engine: designer

The Russian-Chinese joint venture developing a new long-haul jet is choosing between General Electric's GEnX and Rolls Royce's Trent 7000 engines and plans to make a decision by the first half of next year, one of its chief designers said.

Maxim Litvinov, Russia's chief designer for the CR929 at United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), said that the plane will be powered by one of the two manufacturers' engines at the start of the program, but the joint venture eventually intends to use a Sino-Russian engine which is currently under development.

UAC and the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd kickstarted full-scale development of the widebody jet program last year which is aimed at building an aircraft that can muscle into a lucrative market currently dominated by Boeing Co's 787 and Airbus SE's A350 jets.

