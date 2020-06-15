GE aviation head David Joyce to retire

General Electric Co said on Monday David Joyce, the chief executive of the company's aviation unit, would retire after 40 years with the industrial conglomerate.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is seen on the company building in Belfort, France, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

John Slattery, the head of commercial aviation at Brazilian planemaker Embraer , will replace Joyce, the company said.

Slattery will assume the role of president and CEO of GE Aviation on Sept. 1, 2020.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

