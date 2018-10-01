GE CEO John Flannery steps down

General Electric Co Chief Executive Officer John Flannery has stepped down and the company will take an impairment charge of about US$23 billion related to its power business.

FILE PHOTO: General Electric CEO John Flannery is seen at the company’s office in New York City, U.S., June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Alwyn Scott
Flannery's departure calls into question his plans to reorganize one of America's best-known corporations by selling businesses and cutting costs.

Flannery will be replaced by H. Lawrence Culp, who had the unanimous support of the board, the company said.

The company said it will fall short of its previously indicated guidance for free cash flow and earnings per share for 2018 due to weakness in its power business.

GE Power's current goodwill balance is about US$23 billion and the goodwill impairment charge is likely to constitute substantially all of this balance, the company said.

