GE CFO says no plans for an equity raise; "not discussed"

General Electric Co Chief Financial Officer Jamie Miller said on Wednesday that the industrial conglomerate has no plans to raise equity to strengthen its balance sheet, dismissing speculation about such a move.

NEW YORK: General Electric Co Chief Financial Officer Jamie Miller said on Wednesday that the industrial conglomerate has no plans to raise equity to strengthen its balance sheet, dismissing speculation about such a move.

"We've gone through fairly deep dive into the different elements of the company. And we have no plans for an equity raise. It's not been discussed," Miller said at an investor conference in Miami, Florida, organized by Barclays.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott)