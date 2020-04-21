GE enters into US$15 billion loan agreement

General Electric Co entered into a revolving credit agreement for US$15 billion, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

REUTERS: General Electric Co entered into a revolving credit agreement for US$15 billion, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

The current agreement is set to mature on April 17, 2023 and refinances the company's prior US$20 billion revolving credit facility that was scheduled to mature in May 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reduced loan size is a testimony to a changing bank landscape where companies seek to get better compensated for the risk they take to lend as volatility rattles the markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (https://bit.ly/2RStv8Q)

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)