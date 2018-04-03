GE Healthcare to sell IT unit to Veritas for US$1.05 billion

General Electric Co said on Monday it would sell its financial management, ambulatory care and workforce management software unit from its healthcare business to private equity firm Veritas Capital for US$1.05 billion in cash.

The information technology business houses its financial management, ambulatory care and workforce management software assets, GE said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2018.

GE said in February it had a "line of sight" on the first US$4 billion in asset sales under its plans for US$20 billion in disposals, as it tries to shore up its financial performance.

As part of the plan, the company is looking to sell its transportation unit, which makes railway locomotives and the iconic lighting division that makes bulbs for consumers.

Morgan Stanley and Keval Health are GE's financial advisers, while Goldman Sachs & Co. and William Blair & Co advised Veritas Capital.

Shares of the U.S. industrial conglomerate were down 2.6 percent at US$13.14 in line with the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average which fell 2 percent on Monday.

