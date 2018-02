REUTERS: General Electric Co on Monday nominated three new candidates for its board of directors, ahead of a shareholder meeting in April.

The candidates are former Danaher Corp chief executive officer Lawrence Culp, ex-American Airlines Group Inc CEO Thomas Horton and the former chairman of the Financial Accounting Standards Board, Leslie Seidman.

