GE plans to cut aviation workforce by as much as 25per cent in 2020

REUTERS: General Electric Co said on Monday it was planning to cut its global workforce in the aviation unit by as much as 25per cent this year, including both voluntary and involuntary layoffs, due to business disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The job cuts are part of the US$3 billion in cost and cash savings announced by the company last month.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)