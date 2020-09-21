GE plans to stop making new coal-fired power plants

General Electric Co said on Monday it plans to stop making new coal-fired power plants, as the U.S. industrial conglomerate focuses more on renewable sources of power generation.

The company, which also makes aircraft engines, said the exit from the business could include divestitures, site closings and job cuts. (https://invent.ge/33HCxdQ)

