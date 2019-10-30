GE posts loss; raises cash forecast, beats on adjusted EPS

General Electric Co on Wednesday posted a US$1.3 billion loss in the third quarter as it continued its efforts to reboot several of its businesses after taking a US$22 billion charge a year ago.

But on an adjusted basis, the Boston-based conglomerate generated more profit than expected, beating analysts estimates, and vowed to deliver US$1 billion more cash this year than it had previously forecast.

The results signaled "progress in the transformation of GE," Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said.

The company said it now expects full-year industrial free cash flow to be between US$0 and US$2 billion, compared with its earlier forecast of negative US$1 billion to positive US$1 billion.

GE shares were up 7 percent at US$9.71 in premarket trading.

The company's loss from continuing operations attributable to shareholders was US$1.33 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of US$22.96 billion a year earlier.

Loss per share from continuing operations was 15 cents, versus a loss of US$2.64, the company said.

On an adjusted basis, GE earned 15 cents per share, compared with 11 cents that analysts had on average expected, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue fell slightly to US$23.36 billion from US$23.39 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Alwyn Scott in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva and David Holmes)