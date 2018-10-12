GE pushes third-quarter earnings to October 30

General Electric Co said on Friday it has pushed back its third-quarter earnings release date to Oct. 30 to allow new Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp complete business reviews and site visits.

GE was earlier expected to report on Oct. 25. (https://bit.ly/2RL2PF5)

GE was earlier expected to report on Oct. 25. (https://bit.ly/2RL2PF5)

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)