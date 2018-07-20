GE quarterly profit drops 28 percent

U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric Co reported a 28 percent drop in quarterly profit on Friday, as weakness in its power business offset gains in aviation and healthcare businesses.

Earnings from continuing operations attributable to GE shareholders fell to US$736 million in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$1.03 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share from continuing operations fell to 8 cents from 12 cents, the company said. On an adjusted basis, GE earned 19 cents per share.

Total revenue rose to US$30.1 billion from US$29.1 billion.

