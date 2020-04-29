GE revenue falls 7.6% as coronavirus crisis takes toll

General Electric Co reported a 7.6per cent drop in first-quarter revenue, hurt by weakness in its aviation and power units due to the coronavirus pandemic, and fell short of its own free cash flow targets for the quarter.

REUTERS: General Electric Co reported a 7.6 per cent drop in first-quarter revenue, hurt by weakness in its aviation and power units due to the coronavirus pandemic, and fell short of its own free cash flow targets for the quarter.

Free cash flow from industrial operations was negative US$2.2 billion in the first quarter, below analysts' estimates of negative US$2.02 billion, according to Refinitiv data.



