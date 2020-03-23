GE's aviation unit to cut US workforce by about 10per cent: CEO

General Electric Co 's aviation unit plans to cut its total U.S. workforce by about 10per cent, Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said on Monday, as airlines delay purchases amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to employees, Culp also said he would forgo his salary for the rest of 2020. (https://reut.rs/3aetSlc)

The company's aviation business makes engines for Boeing Co and Airbus SE planes.

