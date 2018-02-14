GE's chief communications officer Deirdre Latour to leave company
General Electric Co said on Wednesday that its chief communications officer and senior adviser, Deirdre Latour, would be leaving the company in mid-March to pursue other opportunities.
Linda Boff, GE's chief merchandising officer, will take on the added responsibilities as interim head of communications, until a replacement is found, the industrial goods conglomerate said.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru)