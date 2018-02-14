GE's chief communications officer Deirdre Latour to leave company

FILE PHOTO: The General Electric logo is pictured on the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, western France, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

REUTERS: General Electric Co said on Wednesday that its chief communications officer and senior adviser, Deirdre Latour, would be leaving the company in mid-March to pursue other opportunities.

Linda Boff, GE's chief merchandising officer, will take on the added responsibilities as interim head of communications, until a replacement is found, the industrial goods conglomerate said.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

