GE's chief communications officer Deirdre Latour to leave company

REUTERS: General Electric Co said on Wednesday that its chief communications officer and senior adviser, Deirdre Latour, would be leaving the company in mid-March to pursue other opportunities.

Linda Boff, GE's chief merchandising officer, will take on the added responsibilities as interim head of communications, until a replacement is found, the industrial goods conglomerate said.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru)