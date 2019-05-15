GE's power unit will be 'significantly' cash flow negative this year: CFO

NEW YORK: General Electric Co expects its core power-plant business to lose significant cash this year and does not expect large improvement in that business' cash flow margins for at least three years, the company's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

"Power was a very significant negative cash flow generator last year. We expect it to be also significantly negative this year," CFO Jamie Miller said at an investor conference hosted by Goldman Sachs.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)