GE's profit from continuing operations surges

General Electric Co's quarterly profit from continuing operations more than tripled on Friday, helped by strength in its aviation and healthcare businesses.

REUTERS: General Electric Co's quarterly profit from continuing operations more than tripled on Friday, helped by strength in its aviation and healthcare businesses.

Earnings from continuing operations attributable to GE shareholders rose to US$369 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$122 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 4 cents from 1 cent, the company said.

Total revenue rose 6.6 percent to US$28.7 billion.

