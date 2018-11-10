GE says liquidity is 'sound' after analyst cuts target, stock falls

General Electric Co said on Friday that it has "sound liquidity" after a JPMorgan analyst slashed his stock price target, sending shares down 9 percent.

NEW YORK: General Electric Co said on Friday that it has "sound liquidity" after a JPMorgan analyst slashed his stock price target, sending shares down 9 percent.

"GE is a fundamentally strong company with a sound liquidity position," GE spokeswoman Jennifer Erickson said in a statement. "We are taking aggressive action to strengthen our balance sheet through accelerated deleveraging and position our businesses for success."

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott)