GE sells biopharma business to Danaher for US$21.4 billion

General Electric Co said on Monday it would sell its biopharma business to Danaher Corp for US$21.4 billion, as the U.S. industrial conglomerate sheds non-core businesses to focus on its industrial unit.

The company's shares rose 10 percent in response.

The biopharma business, part of its life sciences unit, generated revenue of about US$3 billion in 2018. It makes instruments and software that support the research and development of drugs.

"A more focused portfolio is the right structure for GE, and we have many options for maximizing shareholder value along the way," Chief Executive Officer Lawrence Culp said.

The other business housed in the life sciences unit, which makes molecular imaging consumables for radiology customers, will remain within the company's healthcare portfolio, GE said.

Danaher develops technology for the dental, life sciences, diagnostics and environmental industries.

