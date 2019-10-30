GE shares surge as it raises cash forecast despite earnings loss

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

General Electric Co posted adjusted profits on Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates and wowed investors by promising US$1 billion more cash this year than it had previously forecast, sending its shares sharply higher.

REUTERS: General Electric Co posted adjusted profits on Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates and wowed investors by promising US$1 billion more cash this year than it had previously forecast, sending its shares sharply higher.

The Boston-based conglomerate made gains despite flat revenue and a US$1.3 billion net loss, when one-time charges were included.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But improvement in its aircraft and healthcare businesses, and "stabilization" at its power unit signaled "progress in the transformation of GE," said Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp, who has called GE's planned turnaround from a disastrous 2018 "a game of inches."

GE shares surged 14per cent in morning trading and were up 10per cent at US$10 in afternoon trading.

"People weren't expecting the cash-flow increase," said Deane Dray, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets in New York, who noted a lack of surprises in GE's report. "The market was braced for bad news."

GE said it now expects full-year industrial free cash flow to be between US$0 and US$2 billion, up from negative US$1 billion to positive US$1 billion forecast previously.

Advertisement

Advertisement

GE held other forecasts unchanged, though it trimmed plans for restructuring spending and noted earnings per share no longer reflects 5 cents a share of income from oil and gas company Baker Hughes Co .

"The sweet number is US$650 million in industrial free cash flow" in the quarter, said Nick Heymann, an analyst at William Baird and Co in New York, who expected US$400 million to US$500 million.

GE needs to generate about US$2.6 billion of cash in the fourth quarter to meet the midpoint of its new forecast, said John Inch, analyst at Gordon Haskett in New York, about half what GE generated in the same quarter last year.

"This seems plausible, but hardly robust – regardless of the company's cash guidance 'raise,'" Inch said in a note.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

While GE's adjusted results beat expectations, GE's report showed difficulty in key business lines, and Culp said there remains plenty of "work to do."

Orders at GE's ailing power division fell 30per cent, and orders for GE's gas-powered turbines fell 17per cent. GE said it shipped five of its HA gas turbines in the third quarter, after shipping just one in the first half. Power revenue, which includes gas, steam and nuclear equipment and services, fell 14per cent in the quarter.

Jet engine orders fell 27per cent, while engine service orders rose 15per cent. GE said it took a US$300 million cash hit in the quarter from the grounding of Boeing Co's 737 MAX jetliner, which uses engines partly made by GE. Culp said GE's US$1.4 billion forecast of charges for the full year does not anticipate the grounding will end this year. The numbers also are in line with expectations GE set in July.

The grounding, after a second fatal crash of the plane last March, means Boeing cannot deliver jets to airlines, and GE is not being paid for the engines it delivers to Boeing.

GE took an US$8.7 billion charge for reducing its stake in Baker Hughes to less than 50per cent in the quarter, a change that required GE to stop consolidating the oil and gas company's earnings in GE's results and to mark the remaining stake to fair value. Analysts had expected a charge up to US$10 billion.

GE took a US$1 billion charge for its long-term care insurance business to account for the effect of falling interest rates on its obligations. The charge was about what analysts expected.

GE also wrote off US$740 million in goodwill for its hydro power business. Together, the insurance and goodwill charges amounted to 17 cents of EPS, GE said.

On an adjusted basis, which excludes such charges, GE earned 15 cents per share, compared with 11 cents analysts expected, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue fell slightly to US$23.36 billion from US$23.39 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Alwyn Scott in New York; Editing by David Holmes, Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)