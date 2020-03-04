GE sticks to 2020 targets, says coronavirus to hit cashflow by up to US$500 million

General Electric Co on Wednesday reiterated its 2020 cash and profit targets but warned its first-quarter cash flow would take a hit of US$300 million to US$500 million due to the coronavirus outbreak.

REUTERS: General Electric Co on Wednesday reiterated its 2020 cash and profit targets but warned its first-quarter cash flow would take a hit of US$300 million to US$500 million due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Shares of GE, which employs thousands of workers in China and had been seen as heavily exposed to the economic weakness caused by the virus, were up 2per cent at US$11.10 in premarket trading.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp, who is restructuring GE after a series of failures, in January forecast its first-quarter free cash flow at a negative US$2 billion, largely due to the grounding of Boeing Co's 737 MAX for which it makes engines.

At that point the company said it would recover to generate between US$2 billion to US$4 billion in positive cashflow this year, and an adjusted profit of 50 cents to 60 cents per share. Analysts have estimated this year's cashflow at a positive US$2.77 billion.

The U.S. industrial conglomerate also expects a hit of US$200 million to US$300 million to its first-quarter operating profit from the virus, which has crushed economic activity in China and disrupted global supply chains.

"It's a very conservative outlook and accommodates a lot of headwinds... basically it sails through everything,” William Blair analyst Nicholas Heymann said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday delivered a surprise early half-point cut in interest rates in a bid to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus.

GE shares have lost about 16per cent since the company's fourth-quarter earnings report in January.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Patrick Graham)