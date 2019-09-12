GE to cede majority control of Baker Hughes in US$2.7 billion share sale

General Electric Co on Wednesday said it plans to reduce its ownership in oil and gas company Baker Hughes A GE Co to 38.4per cent from 50.4per cent at June-end, and aims to raise US$2.7 billion in the process.

REUTERS: General Electric Co on Wednesday said it plans to reduce its ownership in oil and gas company Baker Hughes A GE Co to 38.4per cent from 50.4per cent at June-end, and aims to raise US$2.7 billion in the process.

The U.S. conglomerate, which will lose majority control of Baker Hughes, said it would raise the amount through a public offering of 115 million Baker Hughes Class A shares priced at US$21.50 each, and through a private sale of US$250 million Class B Baker Hughes shares to the oilfield services provider.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Combined net proceeds of the offering and the repurchase will be approximately US$2.7 billion, or approximately US$3.0 billion assuming full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares in the offering," GE said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)