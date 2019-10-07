GE to freeze pensions for about 20,000 US workers to cut debt

General Electric Co said on Monday it was freezing the pension plan for about 20,000 U.S. employees with salaried benefits, as the industrial conglomerate looks to cut its huge debt pile.

The company will also freeze supplementary pension benefits for about 700 U.S. employees, and these actions are expected to reduce net debt between US$4 billion and US$6 billion, GE said.

The move will also help reduce the company's pension deficit by about US$5 billion to US$8 billion.

GE and its finance arm had total borrowings of about US$105.8 billion as of June 30, with industrial net debt at US$54.4 billion.

The company has announced net debt reduction actions of between US$9 billion and US$11 billion, including tender offers to purchase up to US$5 billion of its existing debt, in the past one month.

GE said it was on track to achieve its leverage goal of less than 2.5 times net debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) by the end of 2020.

The company's shares rose 2.6per cent to US$8.79 premarket.

