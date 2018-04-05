GE to restate two years of earnings by April 13

General Electric Co said on Wednesday that it planned to provide restated results for 2016 and 2017 to reflect a new accounting standard by April 13.

FILE PHOTO: The General Electric logo is pictured on the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, western France, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

The updated accounting standard takes into account revenue from long-term contracts, which are being scrutinized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

GE had said in February that it expected to take a US$4.2 billion accounting charge as it switches to the new standard.

The company also said it would report its first-quarter earnings on April 20 under the new standard and that it would have no impact on its 2018 forecast.

