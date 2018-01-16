GE to take US$6.2 billion charge in its finance arm in fourth quarter

U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric Co said on Tuesday it would record an after-tax charge of US$6.2 billion for the fourth quarter related to its finance arm's run-off insurance portfolio.

REUTERS: U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric Co said on Tuesday it would record an after-tax charge of US$6.2 billion for the fourth quarter related to its finance arm's run-off insurance portfolio.

GE, which has been reviewing its insurance reserves, also said its GE Capital unit expects to make statutory reserve contributions of about US$15 billion over seven years.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)