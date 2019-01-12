GE unit wins US$450 million US defense contract: Pentagon
GE Medical Systems Information Technologies Inc, a unit of General Electric Co, has been awarded a US$450 million U.S. defense contract for patient monitoring systems, accessories and training, the Pentagon said on Friday.
