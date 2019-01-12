GE unit wins US$450 million US defense contract: Pentagon

GE unit wins US$450 million US defense contract: Pentagon

GE Medical Systems Information Technologies Inc, a unit of General Electric Co, has been awarded a US$450 million U.S. defense contract for patient monitoring systems, accessories and training, the Pentagon said on Friday.

Logo of General Electric Co. is pictured at the Global Operations Center in San Pedro Garza Garcia
The logo of General Electric Co. is pictured at the Global Operations Center in San Pedro Garza Garcia, neighbouring Monterrey, Mexico, on May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Source: Reuters

