GE wins US$517 million US defense contract: Pentagon

General Electric Aviation, a unit of General Electric Co, has been awarded a US$517 million U.S. Army contract for the engineering and manufacturing development phase of the Improved Turbine Engine Program, the Pentagon said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A trade visitor walks past a General Electrics Aviation pavilion at Farnborough Interna
FILE PHOTO: A trade visitor walks past a General Electrics Aviation pavilion at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

WASHINGTON: General Electric Aviation, a unit of General Electric Co, has been awarded a US$517 million U.S. Army contract for the engineering and manufacturing development phase of the Improved Turbine Engine Program, the Pentagon said on Friday.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

Source: Reuters

