GE wins US$517 million US defense contract: Pentagon
General Electric Aviation, a unit of General Electric Co, has been awarded a US$517 million U.S. Army contract for the engineering and manufacturing development phase of the Improved Turbine Engine Program, the Pentagon said on Friday.
WASHINGTON: General Electric Aviation, a unit of General Electric Co, has been awarded a US$517 million U.S. Army contract for the engineering and manufacturing development phase of the Improved Turbine Engine Program, the Pentagon said on Friday.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)